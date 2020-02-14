Five drown as boat sinks on Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2020 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2020 03:39 PM BdST
Five people have drowned after a tourist boat sank on Kaptai Lake in Rangamati.
The engine-run boat was heading towards Shuvolong from the DC Bungalow area on Friday morning when disaster struck, said police.
The identities of the dead could not be known immediately but it is believed that they were all employees of Pacific Jeans Garments in Chattogram.
The bodies have been brought to Rangamati General Hospital, said its resident physician Shawkat Akbar.
Rangamati's Additional Superintendent of Police Sufi Ullah also confirmed the matter to bdnews24.com.
In a separate incident, a picnic boat of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness capsized on the Karnaphuli River in Kaptai Upazila on Friday.
About 50 passengers of the boat were rescued after the incident but three people have been reported missing. They are 'Binoy', 5, Tumpa Majumdar, 30, and 'Deblila', 10.
"We've come to know that three people are missing in a separate incident in Kaptai. The local administration is working on rescuing them," said ASP Sufi.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 5 workers die as bus collides with Nasiman in Gopalganj
- Hasina sends condolences to Xi for coronavirus deaths in China
- International apathy to Rohingya repatriation irks Momen
- Two more Bangladesh nationals infected with coronavirus in Singapore
- Govt to spend Tk 470m on buying 50 SUVs for UNOs
- SM Rezaul Karim moved to fisheries ministry in cabinet shuffle
- 312 Wuhan returnees can go home on Saturday, says health minister
- Fire erupts at multi-storey DR Tower in Dhaka's Paltan
- Court accepts Ilias Kanchan's defamation suit against Shajahan Khan
- Sayedul Haque Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor due to increased social commitments
Most Read
- Hasina rejects call for quota for English-medium students to enrol at BUET
- Two more Bangladesh nationals infected with coronavirus in Singapore
- SM Rezaul Karim moved to fisheries ministry in cabinet shuffle
- Govt to spend Tk 470m on buying 50 SUVs for UNOs
- Fire erupts at multi-storey DR Tower in Dhaka's Paltan
- Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
- UK finance minister Javid quits after row, PM Johnson asserts control over government
- Coronavirus cases in China epicentre fall, cruise ship disembarks in Cambodia
- Bangladesh forming under-21 team to stop U19 World Cup winners from losing their way
- Hasina sends condolences to Xi for coronavirus deaths in China