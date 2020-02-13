Two more Bangladesh nationals infected with coronavirus in Singapore

The two new Bangladeshi patients, aged 30 and 37, are linked to a worksite in Seletar

Aerospace Heights, The Straits Times reported on Thursday.

The worksite is now linked to a cluster of four cases, all of whom are Bangladesh nationals.

They are among total 58 coronavirus patients in Singapore, including eight new cases.

None of the new cases has recent travel history to China, according to the report.

They are all currently warded in isolation rooms at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, it added.

One of the Bangladeshis confirmed to be infected on Thursday fell ill on Feb 7.

He reported that he had mostly stayed in his rental apartment in Campbell Lane since he fell sick.

The 37-year-old was identified as a close contact of the two previously identified Bangladeshi work pass holders, who both worked at the Seletar Aerospaces Heights worksite.

Earlier, the authorities in Bangladesh said the Singapore government would carry the cost of treatment of the coronavirus patients there.