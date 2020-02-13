SM Rezaul Karim moved to fisheries ministry in cabinet shuffle
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reshuffled her cabinet a year after forming government for a third consecutive term.
As part of the shake-up, Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim has been moved to the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.
State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru has been assigned to the Housing and Public Works Ministry.
He will be replaced by Sharif Ahmed, who had been serving as the state minister for social welfare.
The moves were confirmed in a circular issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.

