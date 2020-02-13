Home > Bangladesh

Sayedul Haque Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor due to increased social commitments

  Staff Correspondents  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Feb 2020 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 01:13 PM BdST

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon has decided to step down as a prosecutor in the International Crimes Tribunal after eight years in order to fulfil his increased commitments to social causes.

He tendered his resignation to Chief Prosecutor Golam Arif Tipu on Thursday.

“I have submitted my resignation letter. Now the chief prosecutor will take necessary action through the law ministry,” he told bdnews24.com.

In his resignation letter, Sumon said he worked diligently on many cases since joining the tribunal on Nov 13, 2012.

“I’m not being able to devote myself completely to the International Crimes Tribunal, an important national body,  due to my commitments to many social and volunteering work.”

“I believe it is not right to receive a salary from the national treasury under the circumstances. Therefore, I seek to resign from the post.”

Sumon prosecuted cases against Sirajul Haque alias Siraj Master or ‘Koshai Siraj’  in Bagerhat and Abu Saleh Muhammed Abdul Aziz Mia alias ‘Ghoramara Aziz’  in Gaibandha, among others.

He has also amassed a large following on social media for his efforts in shedding light on the problems plaguing different parts of the country through live streams on Facebook.

Notably, Sumon filed the case in which the former OC of Sonagazi Police Station Moazzem Hossain was sentenced to eight years in jail under the Digital Security Act for circulating a video of a statement given by madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, who was burnt to death in Feni.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Maitree Express riders in for coronavirus screening

Woman dies of heart attack after coronavirus rumours

Artists, writers protested after Bangabandhu’s killing: Hasina

Voter registration begins in UK

Ilias Kanchan sues Shajahan Khan

HC acquits 4 suspects over child's death in abandoned well

Rohingya boat capsize: 19 agents sued

HC rules on Shariat Boyati's bail

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.