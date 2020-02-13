Hasina sends condolences to Xi for coronavirus deaths in China

In a message to Xi on Thursday, she also expressed sympathy for the families of the victims.

“It is my firm conviction that the government of China, under your great leadership, will be able to face and stop the aggravation of the situation with utmost capacity and control,” she said.

“Establishing a taskforce and building emergency hospitals to address the crisis is timely and praise-worthy,” Hasina added.

She also told Xi that her government was ready to extend any help to mitigate the plight of the victims.

She thanked the Chinese leadership for taking care of a good number of Bangladeshi citizens living in China “at this tragic moment”.

She appreciated that China has become a global model of development under Xi’s “dynamic leadership”.

“Your contributions to the international arena, in Asia in particular, is truly appreciable,” Hasina said.

She renewed her invitation to the Chinese president to join the inauguration ceremony of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations on Mar 17.