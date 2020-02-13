Hasina sends condolences to Xi for coronavirus deaths in China
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2020 09:52 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 09:52 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has offered her condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the loss of over 1,350 lives to a coronavirus outbreak.
In a message to Xi on Thursday, she also expressed sympathy for the families of the victims.
“It is my firm conviction that the government of China, under your great leadership, will be able to face and stop the aggravation of the situation with utmost capacity and control,” she said.
“Establishing a taskforce and building emergency hospitals to address the crisis is timely and praise-worthy,” Hasina added.
She also told Xi that her government was ready to extend any help to mitigate the plight of the victims.
She thanked the Chinese leadership for taking care of a good number of Bangladeshi citizens living in China “at this tragic moment”.
She appreciated that China has become a global model of development under Xi’s “dynamic leadership”.
“Your contributions to the international arena, in Asia in particular, is truly appreciable,” Hasina said.
She renewed her invitation to the Chinese president to join the inauguration ceremony of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations on Mar 17.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- International apathy to Rohingya repatriation irks Momen
- Two more Bangladesh nationals infected with coronavirus in Singapore
- Govt to spend Tk 470m on buying 50 SUVs for UNOs
- SM Rezaul Karim moved to fisheries ministry in cabinet shuffle
- 312 Wuhan returnees can go home on Saturday, says health minister
- Fire erupts at multi-storey DR Tower in Dhaka's Paltan
- Court accepts Ilias Kanchan's defamation suit against Shajahan Khan
- Sayedul Haque Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor due to increased social commitments
- Bangladesh screening Maitree Express passengers from India amid coronavirus scare
- Bangladesh woman dies of heart attack on rumours son has coronavirus infection
Most Read
- Hasina rejects call for quota for English-medium students to enrol at BUET
- Bangladesh forming under-21 team to stop U19 World Cup winners from losing their way
- Coronavirus death toll leaps in China's Hubei province
- Bangladesh woman dies of heart attack on rumours son has coronavirus infection
- Coronavirus forces foreign students in China to choose: stay or go
- SM Rezaul Karim moved to fisheries ministry in cabinet shuffle
- Fire erupts at multi-storey DR Tower in Dhaka's Paltan
- DU, BUET agree to admit students through combined tests, says UGC
- Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit
- UGC drafts proposal on combined tests for admission to public universities