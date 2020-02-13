Govt to spend Tk 470m on buying 50 SUVs for UNOs
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2020 07:10 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 07:10 PM BdST
The government has cleared a proposal to purchase 50 sport utility vehicles or SUVs at a total cost of Tk 470 million for Upazila Nirbahee Officers or UNOs.
Each of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport QX vehicles will cost Tk 9.4 million, according to the proposal cleared in principle by the cabinet committee on finance in a meeting on Thursday.
The committee also provisionally approved another proposal to set up LED streetlights in Dhaka North at an estimated cost of around Tk 3.7 billion.
The government will build a 500-bed hospital and a 100-seat medical college on a six-acre abandoned piece of land of Bangladesh Railway in Chattogram at an estimated cost of Tk 4.86 billion.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- SM Rezaul Karim moved to fisheries ministry in cabinet shuffle
- 312 Wuhan returnees can go home on Saturday, says health minister
- Fire erupts at multi-storey DR Tower in Dhaka's Paltan
- Court accepts Ilias Kanchan's defamation suit against Shajahan Khan
- Sayedul Haque Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor due to increased social commitments
- Bangladesh screening Maitree Express passengers from India amid coronavirus scare
- Bangladesh woman dies of heart attack on rumours son has coronavirus infection
- Artists, writers protested after Bangabandhu was killed in 1975, says Hasina
- Bangladesh begins NID registration of expatriate voters in UK
- Ilias Kanchan files Tk 1bn defamation suit against former minister Shajahan Khan
Most Read
- Hasina rejects call for quota for English-medium students to enrol at BUET
- Bangladesh forming under-21 team to stop U19 World Cup winners from losing their way
- Coronavirus death toll leaps in China's Hubei province
- Bangladesh woman dies of heart attack on rumours son has coronavirus infection
- U19 cricketers return home to a hero’s welcome with Bangladesh’s first World Cup trophy
- Coronavirus forces foreign students in China to choose: stay or go
- DU, BUET agree to admit students through combined tests, says UGC
- Ilias Kanchan files Tk 1bn defamation suit against former minister Shajahan Khan
- EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
- Third China returnee admitted to Rangpur coronavirus unit