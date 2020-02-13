Fire erupts at multi-storey DR Tower in Dhaka's Paltan

The fire broke out at an office on the 11th floor of DR Tower in Paltan's Box Culvert Road around 2:50pm on Thursday, according to the fire service.

"Eight units of the fire service brought the situation under control after an hour's efforts at 3:55pm," said Lima Khanam, operator in charge of the fire service's control room.

The 17-storey building houses the offices of several commercial entities. However, there are no reports of casualties in the incident so far.

The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.