Fire erupts at multi-storey DR Tower in Dhaka's Paltan
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2020 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 05:28 PM BdST
Fire fighters have put out a fire that erupted in a multi-storey building in Dhaka's Paltan.
The fire broke out at an office on the 11th floor of DR Tower in Paltan's Box Culvert Road around 2:50pm on Thursday, according to the fire service.
"Eight units of the fire service brought the situation under control after an hour's efforts at 3:55pm," said Lima Khanam, operator in charge of the fire service's control room.
The 17-storey building houses the offices of several commercial entities. However, there are no reports of casualties in the incident so far.
The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Court accepts Ilias Kanchan's defamation suit against Shajahan Khan
- Sayedul Haque Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor due to increased social commitments
- Bangladesh screening Maitree Express passengers from India amid coronavirus scare
- Bangladesh woman dies of heart attack on rumours son has coronavirus infection
- Artists, writers protested after Bangabandhu was killed in 1975, says Hasina
- Bangladesh begins NID registration of expatriate voters in UK
- Ilias Kanchan files Tk 1bn defamation suit against former minister Shajahan Khan
- HC acquits 4 suspects over child's death in abandoned well
- Trawler capsize: Authorities rescue another Rohingya survivor, sue 19 'agents'
- HC issues rule on folk singer Shariat Boyati's bail in digital security case
Most Read
- Hasina rejects call for quota for English-medium students to enrol at BUET
- Bangladesh forming under-21 team to stop U19 World Cup winners from losing their way
- Coronavirus death toll leaps in China's Hubei province
- Ilias Kanchan files Tk 1bn defamation suit against former minister Shajahan Khan
- Bangladesh woman dies of heart attack on rumours son has coronavirus infection
- U19 cricketers return home to a hero’s welcome with Bangladesh’s first World Cup trophy
- Coronavirus forces foreign students in China to choose: stay or go
- DU, BUET agree to admit students through combined tests, says UGC
- HC acquits 4 suspects over child's death in abandoned well
- EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia