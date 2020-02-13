Bangladesh screening Maitree Express passengers from India amid coronavirus scare
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2020 02:31 AM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 02:31 AM BdST
The Directorate General of Health Services is screening the passengers of Maitree Express train that runs on Dhaka-Kolkata route in a precautionary move amid a global outbreak of coronavirus.
The train passengers from India are undergoing screening at Cantonment Railway Station in Dhaka from Tuesday after similar measures have been taken at airports, land ports and maritime ports, said Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research in a press conference on Wednesday.
Though the train crosses Benapole Station, no passenger gets down there.
The Maitree Express runs between Dhaka and Kolkata five days a week. The train leaves Dhaka on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It leaves Kolkata on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
The health workers did not find any coronavirus patient among the passengers who have undergone screening on return from China.
Two Bangladeshis infected with the virus have been hospitalised in Singapore. One of them came in contact with 19 people who were also quarantined. As many as 10 of them were Bangladeshis, Flora said.
The government of Singapore will pay for their treatment bill, she said.
The new coronavirus since its outbreak in Wuhan, China has killed more than 1,100 people in the country where the number of total infected people has crossed 45,000.
It will take 18 more months to get a vaccine for the new coronavirus officially called COVID-19, Tedros Adhanom, the director general of World Health Organization, said at a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday.
Flora also noted that it would take quite some time to get the vaccine. Awareness, personal hygiene and discipline are the best ways to prevent the disease, she said.
All the 312 Bangladeshis, who were quarantined at the Ashkona Hajj Camp after evacuation from Wuhan, were doing well, she said.
They will be kept there until Feb 15. The procedure to release them from there has not been confirmed.
