Two die as pickup van hits parked truck in Rajshahi

  Rajshahi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Feb 2020 11:39 AM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 11:39 AM BdST

Two people have died after a pickup van ploughed into a stationary truck in Rajshahi’s Godagari Upazila.

The authorities identified one of the dead as 20-year-old Zahidul Islam Mawla while the other remains unidentified. They were both Thai glass fitters, according to some locals.

The two were on the pickup van when it hit the truck near the Upazila's Rajbari Hat Girls High School around 7:45 am on Wednesday, said Godagari Premtoli Police Investigation Centre Inspector Abdul Bari.

A sand truck was parked near the school on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj road, said Inspector Abdul. The Thai glass-laden van was heading towards Chapainawabganj when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the back of the truck, he said. 

The victims died on the spot but the driver managed to flee, said Abdul.

