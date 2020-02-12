Home > Bangladesh

Ilias Kanchan files Tk 1bn defamation suit against former minister Shajahan Khan

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Feb 2020 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 05:50 PM BdST

Nirapad Sarak Chai Movement Chairperson Iliyas Kanchan has filed a defamation suit against former Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan demanding Tk 1 billion in compensation.

Ilias filed the case with the court of Dhaka's Joint District Judge Utpal Bhattacharya on Wednesday.

The court will later hold a hearing on the admissibility of the case, said Ilias' legal counsel Md Rezaul Karim.

"Where does Ilias Kanchan get his money from and what's the amount? What's the motive for the money he is getting? How much of it is under his name and how much is under his son's and daughter-in-law's names -- I'll reveal everything," the petition quotes the transport leader Shajahan as saying at an event in Rupganj on Dec 8 last year. It was also reported in the media.

Ilias refuted the statement as a lie and gave Shajahan a 24-hour ultimatum to retract his statement.

But Shajahan did not withdraw his statement or apologise for it, prompting the actor to file the lawsuit, according to Rezaul.  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

HC rules on Shariat Boyati's bail

PM eyes tech-savvy Bangadesh

Garment workers protest in Tejgaon

2 die in Rajshahi crash

Vote and city as seen by citizen journalists

Tourists wear protective face masks at the Merlion Park in Singapore, January 28, 2020. Reuters

Singapore confirms second Bangladeshi coronavirus patient

Govt promotes 2 officials to secretaries

Sagar-Runi probe report soon: police

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.