HC issues rule on folk singer Shariat Boyati's bail in digital security case

Justice Md Emdadul Huq and Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury issued the rule after a hearing on Shariat's bail petition on Wednesday. The respondents have been given to weeks to respond to the rule.

Lawyet Monira Haque argued for Shariat's bail in court while Deputy Attorney General Gias Uddin Ahmed representated the state at the hearing.

Prior to the rule, the state had asked for more time to argue their case after the bail plea was presented in court on Sunday, said Monira.

"The case is based on a 51.58 minute-long video clip of Shariat Boyati, a copy of which has been submitted to court. We said that the video was presented in a distorted manner to implicate Shariat."

"There's nothing there which hurts religious sentiments. Besides, section 28.2 does not apply to him. Therefore, there isn't any case against him. We presented these arguments while seeking bail and the court accordingly issued the rule."

Shariat was accused of making hurtful comments on Islam during a show in Dhaka's Dhamrai on Dec 24.

A case was started against him with Tangail's Mirzapur Police Station by an imam of a local mosque on Jan 9. Shariat was later placed on remand following his arrest on Jan 11.

Shariat's lawyers moved the High Court after a court in Tangail rejected his bail on Jan 29.