HC acquits 4 suspects over child's death in abandoned well

Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin acquitted them on Wednesday after accepting their appeal.

They had each been senctenced to 10 years in jail and fined for causing the boy's death through neglect of duty by a Dhaka court two years ago.

The four officials are the railway's Senior Sub-Assistant Engineer Jahangir Alam, who was in charge of the project, the contractor Abdus Salam, Assistant Engineer Md Nasir Uddin and Electric Engineer Abu Zafar Ahmed Shaki.