HC acquits 4 suspects over child's death in abandoned well

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Feb 2020 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 05:33 PM BdST

The High Court has exonerated four people over the death of 4-year-old Jihad, who fell into an unsealed deep tube-well for Bangladesh Railway project in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur in 2014.

Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin acquitted them on Wednesday after accepting their appeal.

They had each been senctenced to 10 years in jail and fined for causing the boy's death through neglect of duty by a Dhaka court two years ago.

The four officials are the railway's Senior Sub-Assistant Engineer Jahangir Alam, who was in charge of the project, the contractor Abdus Salam, Assistant Engineer Md Nasir Uddin and Electric Engineer Abu Zafar Ahmed Shaki.

