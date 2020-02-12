Hasina aims to build tech-savvy Bangladesh

She made the remarks while inaugurating the Sheikh Kamal IT Incubator and Training Centre at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib High-tech Park in Rajshahi through a video conference at Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

"We want to educate the new generation in such a way that they can keep pace with the competitive world. For that, technology education is essential," said Hasina.

New sectors need to be identified to enhance the ability and scope of employment, according to the prime minister. The government has therefore privatised many sectors which were earlier state-owned in a bid to create more jobs, said Hasina.

“We want to create a technology-based nation. We’ve set up computer education and multimedia classrooms to arouse the interest of our new generation in technology.”

Apart from education, digital devices can contribute to the country's export sector, said Hasina, adding that young people are earning a lot through online freelance jobs.

Almost the entire population have access to mobile phones, the prime minister pointed out. “Some of them use multiple sim cards.”

“A mobile phone cost Tk 130,000 when we formed government in 1996. The charge was Tk 10 per call, for both incoming and outgoing. Such was the case.”

Now the cost has come down significantly due to competition in the market, said Hasina.

“People can now send money, buy and sell goods and enjoy many other facilities on their phones. The quality of life has improved.”

She also noted that online trading also provides a scope to circumvent corruption and thus strengthen the economy.

“We’re trying to ensure that people in rural areas get employment opportunities,” she said.

The prime minister also inaugurated the 100 percent electrification programme in seven districts, including Dhaka, Feni, Gopalganj, Natore, Pabna, Joypurhat and Meherpur, and a 114MW power plant in Feni.