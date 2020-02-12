Home > Bangladesh

Garment workers block Tejgaon road over layoffs

  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Feb 2020 12:20 PM BdST

Workers of Kaniz Garments Ltd have taken to the streets in Dhaka’s Tejgaon after the factory sacked 80 employees before shutting down.

Traffic in the area came to a standstill as workers occupied both ends of the Nabisco intersection at 9:30am on Wednesday, said Assistant Commissioner Moinul Islam of DMP's Tejgaon industrial zone.

The blockade caused a massive gridlock stretching from Mohakhali to Satrasta.

The disgruntled workers alleged that they had been denied entry to the factory over the past three days following their protests against the layoffs.

Traffic resumed after police arrived on the spot at 10:30am and ushered the workers to one side of the road, said Moinul.

