Garment workers block Tejgaon road over layoffs

Traffic in the area came to a standstill as workers occupied both ends of the Nabisco intersection at 9:30am on Wednesday, said Assistant Commissioner Moinul Islam of DMP's Tejgaon industrial zone.

The blockade caused a massive gridlock stretching from Mohakhali to Satrasta.

The disgruntled workers alleged that they had been denied entry to the factory over the past three days following their protests against the layoffs.

Traffic resumed after police arrived on the spot at 10:30am and ushered the workers to one side of the road, said Moinul.