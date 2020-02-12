Garment workers block Tejgaon road over layoffs
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Feb 2020 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 12:20 PM BdST
Workers of Kaniz Garments Ltd have taken to the streets in Dhaka’s Tejgaon after the factory sacked 80 employees before shutting down.
Traffic in the area came to a standstill as workers occupied both ends of the Nabisco intersection at 9:30am on Wednesday, said Assistant Commissioner Moinul Islam of DMP's Tejgaon industrial zone.
The blockade caused a massive gridlock stretching from Mohakhali to Satrasta.
Traffic resumed after police arrived on the spot at 10:30am and ushered the workers to one side of the road, said Moinul.
