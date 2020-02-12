Citizen journalists discuss Dhaka polls, expectations of voters
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Feb 2020 03:46 AM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 03:56 AM BdST
Citizen journalists of bdnews24.com have given their take on the recent elections to the two Dhaka city corporations and what the electorates expect of the new leadership.
They gathered for a discussion at the news publisher’s offices on Tuesday marking the ninth anniversary of blog.bdnews24.com, the first Bangladeshi platform of citizen journalists.
Nine citizen journalists took part in the discussion – ‘What Kind of City We Want’ - conducted by Ireen Sultana, who moderates the blog as well.
They discussed e-voting, among other issues, as the elections in Dhaka were held exclusively on electronic voting machines or EVMs.
The senior citizens faced problems with fingerprint matching despite the voters being enthusiastic about the EVMs, Borhan Biswas pointed out.
Shadnan Mahmud Nirjhor pointed out some other limitations of EVMs, one being that there is no way to recheck a vote once it is cast while the option is available in paper ballots.
The citizen journalists also spoke about incidents when voters were forced to leave after identification so that their votes can be given to particular candidates.
The residents of the capital suffered immensely for some reasons like the use of mikes during the campaign.
“Such a mode of campaign gives us an idea about the public representatives’ sincerity,” said Rodela Nila, describing the use of mikes in the campaign as “extremely annoying” in a city already struggling with noise pollution.
“The candidates did not abide by many guidelines set out in the electoral code of conduct. They played mikes even until midnight,” she said.
Monem Opu, a resident of Uttara, described the campaign through SMS as positive. The posters hung during the campaign were also removed after the vote, he said.
Nurunnahar Shirin from Gulshan said children were used in the campaign like in the past.
“It’s totally wrong. There must be some code to keep children away from election activities,” she said, urging the mainstream media to raise their voice along with the citizen journalists to stop the practice.
Children suffer from a lack of security in the handful of playing grounds in the city, she said and asked the mayors and councillors to ensure the child safety in the parks.
The authorities dug a street in his neighbourhood, Dhanmondi, six months ago but have not repaired it, he said.
“Water gathers on many streets after a little rain. We want the mayors and councillors to prioritise these problems for solution,” he said.
Nahid Dipa said it was the authorities’ job to ensure good health of all the citizens - from children to the elderly - but problems in this sector continue to linger on, especially for women.
A lack of public toilets in the city forces every woman to be anxious whenever she goes out, she said.
“The mayors and councillors can win some hearts by resolving the drinking water and public toilet problems, even to some extent, instead of advertising their identities on huge billboards,” she said.
Civic amenities of a modern city can be ensured only if sustainable development is ensured and city governance system launched, RN Toma said. The city corporation can coordinate the jobs to ensure civic facilities in that case, she said.
Shafiq Mitul said the idea of city government cannot be established because many of the 28 agencies that provide the residents with civic facilities do not want to hand their powers to the mayor, which creates a lack of coordination.
Monem Opu said the policymakers should start bringing changes towards a city government system little by little since it will be a complex system.
Shahin Reja said all the mayors pledge a city favourable to the environment. “But the reality is no one other than late Annisul Huq could tread the path,” he said.
“And the candidates’ indifference towards environment was clear in the campaign. How will a city be kind to environment if they themselves do not become conscious?” he asked.
After the discussion, the citizen journalists met bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi.
Society experiences so many wrongs that the mainstream media cannot cover them all, and that is where the citizen journalists come into play, he said.
There is a difference between mainstream journalism and citizen journalism, but the responsibility and the accuracy of information must be protected in all cases, he added.
The editor-in-chief stressed the need for protecting accuracy of information.
The information must be confirmed through repeated checks before raising allegation against someone because an incorrect report can cause a big loss to someone, he said.
“That can't be done. You have to be very much aware of every part of what is being written,” Khalidi said.
"Trending news are published after several steps of crosschecking. Since blogs don’t go through all the steps, they must be more careful. The author must take the responsibility of ensuring accuracy."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Citizen journalists discuss Dhaka polls, expectations of voters
- Singapore confirms second Bangladeshi coronavirus patient
- Sagar-Runi murder probe report soon, police say
- Govt elevates two officials to secretaries
- Government won’t evacuate more Bangladeshi nationals from China, says foreign minister
- Drug suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Naogaon
- BNP leader Gayeshwar hospitalised with ‘throat problems’
- 15 dead, 62 rescued alive as trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal
- Foreign investments can help upskill Bangladesh’s workforce, says British envoy
- Govt plans to set up special courts to deal with drugs cases
Most Read
- Five players sanctioned after under-19 World Cup final brawl
- Govt elevates two officials to secretaries
- Joy, Shahadat feature in ICC U19 World Cup best XI captained by Akbar
- China reports record daily virus death toll, but new cases fall
- Navy, Air Force join rescue operation as 15 die in Rohingya boat capsize
- India's ruling party routed in key state election
- China reports record in daily deaths as it struggles to return to work
- Banks can set up special fund to invest in stocks
- Chinese expert says coronavirus may peak soon as death toll surges past 1,000
- Government won’t evacuate more Bangladeshi nationals from China, says foreign minister