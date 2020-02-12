Citizen journalists discuss Dhaka polls, expectations of voters

They gathered for a discussion at the news publisher’s offices on Tuesday marking the ninth anniversary of blog.bdnews24.com, the first Bangladeshi platform of citizen journalists.

Nine citizen journalists took part in the discussion – ‘What Kind of City We Want’ - conducted by Ireen Sultana, who moderates the blog as well.

They discussed e-voting, among other issues, as the elections in Dhaka were held exclusively on electronic voting machines or EVMs.

The senior citizens faced problems with fingerprint matching despite the voters being enthusiastic about the EVMs, Borhan Biswas pointed out.

Shadnan Mahmud Nirjhor pointed out some other limitations of EVMs, one being that there is no way to recheck a vote once it is cast while the option is available in paper ballots.

The citizen journalists also spoke about incidents when voters were forced to leave after identification so that their votes can be given to particular candidates.

The residents of the capital suffered immensely for some reasons like the use of mikes during the campaign.

“Such a mode of campaign gives us an idea about the public representatives’ sincerity,” said Rodela Nila, describing the use of mikes in the campaign as “extremely annoying” in a city already struggling with noise pollution.

“The candidates did not abide by many guidelines set out in the electoral code of conduct. They played mikes even until midnight,” she said.

Monem Opu, a resident of Uttara, described the campaign through SMS as positive. The posters hung during the campaign were also removed after the vote, he said.

Nurunnahar Shirin from Gulshan said children were used in the campaign like in the past.

“It’s totally wrong. There must be some code to keep children away from election activities,” she said, urging the mainstream media to raise their voice along with the citizen journalists to stop the practice.

Children suffer from a lack of security in the handful of playing grounds in the city, she said and asked the mayors and councillors to ensure the child safety in the parks.

Aminur Rahman Hridoy raised old issues like traffic congestion, rundown streets and waterlogging.

The authorities dug a street in his neighbourhood, Dhanmondi, six months ago but have not repaired it, he said.

“Water gathers on many streets after a little rain. We want the mayors and councillors to prioritise these problems for solution,” he said.

Nahid Dipa said it was the authorities’ job to ensure good health of all the citizens - from children to the elderly - but problems in this sector continue to linger on, especially for women.

A lack of public toilets in the city forces every woman to be anxious whenever she goes out, she said.

“The mayors and councillors can win some hearts by resolving the drinking water and public toilet problems, even to some extent, instead of advertising their identities on huge billboards,” she said.

Civic amenities of a modern city can be ensured only if sustainable development is ensured and city governance system launched, RN Toma said. The city corporation can coordinate the jobs to ensure civic facilities in that case, she said.

Shafiq Mitul said the idea of city government cannot be established because many of the 28 agencies that provide the residents with civic facilities do not want to hand their powers to the mayor, which creates a lack of coordination.

Monem Opu said the policymakers should start bringing changes towards a city government system little by little since it will be a complex system.

Shahin Reja said all the mayors pledge a city favourable to the environment. “But the reality is no one other than late Annisul Huq could tread the path,” he said.

“And the candidates’ indifference towards environment was clear in the campaign. How will a city be kind to environment if they themselves do not become conscious?” he asked.

After the discussion, the citizen journalists met bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi.

Society experiences so many wrongs that the mainstream media cannot cover them all, and that is where the citizen journalists come into play, he said.

There is a difference between mainstream journalism and citizen journalism, but the responsibility and the accuracy of information must be protected in all cases, he added.

The editor-in-chief stressed the need for protecting accuracy of information.

The information must be confirmed through repeated checks before raising allegation against someone because an incorrect report can cause a big loss to someone, he said.

“That can't be done. You have to be very much aware of every part of what is being written,” Khalidi said.

"Trending news are published after several steps of crosschecking. Since blogs don’t go through all the steps, they must be more careful. The author must take the responsibility of ensuring accuracy."