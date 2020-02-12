Bangladesh begins NID registration of expatriate voters in UK
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Feb 2020 09:34 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 09:34 PM BdST
The Election Commission has launched registration of expatriate voters in the Britain.
The expatriate voters will get smart national ID cards under the process inaugurated at the Bangladesh High Commission in London by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda via a video call from Dhaka.
He termed “historic” the beginning of the NID registration process on Wednesday.
High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem thanked the Election Commission for the registration of the Bangladeshi voters in the UK, the EC said in a statement.
Election commissioners Md Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanom, Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury and EC Secretary Md Alamgir attended the function at the commission headquarters in Dhaka.
The expatriate Bangladeshis in the UK can now apply to become voter by filling in a form on services.nidw.gov.bd – the EC’s website for online registration of voters.
They will require copies of passport, certificate of dual citizenship, the home ministry’s permission and the related embassy’s certificate if they also hold foreign passport, and a copy of the expatriate Bangladeshi confirming their identity.
The EC began the online registration of expatriate voters and distribution of smart NID cards in Malaysia on Nov 5 last year. The services were also launched for the expatriate Bangladeshis in the UAE on Nov 18.
