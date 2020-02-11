Govt elevates two officials to secretaries

In addition, Fatima Yasmin, vice chairman of Export Promotion Bureau, has been made secretary to the Economic Relations Division.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notice on Tuesday on these appointments.

Before joining the housing and public works ministry, Khan served the Local Government Division and the education ministry as additional secretary. He is the current general secretary of Dhaka University’s English Department Alumni Society or EDAS.

Yasmin, a career civil servant, joined the EPB as its vice chairman in 2019. After joining the Bangladesh civil service administrative cadre in 1988, she served the ministries of agriculture, women and children affairs and defence as well as the Finance Division and the Economic Relations Division.

Yasmin was a Hubert H Humphrey Public Policy fellow of the US State Department for the year 2004-5 at the Rutgers University. She did her master’s in Development Economics from Australian National University in 1995 and a master’s in Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University, in 1991.