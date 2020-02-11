Home > Bangladesh

Foreign investments can help upskill Bangladesh’s workforce, says British envoy

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Feb 2020 12:05 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2020 12:05 AM BdST

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson has underscored the significance of foreign investments in enhancing the country’s workforce.

He was addressing a seminar on the importance of trade in international relations at Dhaka University on Monday.

“Bangladesh has done remarkably well in the 50 years since independence – something the country can be genuinely proud of,” Dickson noted.

But, in order to maintain its economic growth, Bangladesh needs “more know-how, more jobs and more capital”, according to the high commissioner.

“FDI can provide that. Foreign investments can help upskill a workforce.”

“To give you an example, many of the managers in Bangladesh’s private banks have developed their careers in HSBC or Standard Chartered – two British banks. The City of London, home to some of the World’s best known financial institutions, can help access capital.”

He also stressed the importance of international trade in helping a country grow.

