Drug suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Naogaon
Naogaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2020 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2020 02:21 PM BdST
A suspected drug dealer has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Naogaon’s Manda Upazila.
The dead man has been identified as Aurangzeb Zibu, a resident of Deluabari Bazar area in the upazila.
“Aurangzeb was a notorious drug dealer. He was implicated in 10 drug-related cases with various police stations. The Detective Branch of police detained him on Monday,” said Abdul Mannan Mia, superintendent of police in Naogaon.
“A DB police team conducted a raid to recover drugs with Aurangzeb in tow around 3am on Tuesday. When police arrived on the Deluabari-Choubaria road near Bakapur Bridge, the accomplices of Aurangzeb opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Aurangzeb received bullet wounds during the exchange of fire.”
Three police personnel were also injured in the gunfight and they have been admitted to the Naogaon Sadar Hospital, Mannan said.
