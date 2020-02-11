Home > Bangladesh

Drug suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Naogaon

  Naogaon Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Feb 2020 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2020 02:21 PM BdST

A suspected drug dealer has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Naogaon’s Manda Upazila.

The dead man has been identified as Aurangzeb Zibu, a resident of Deluabari Bazar area in the upazila.

“Aurangzeb was a notorious drug dealer. He was implicated in 10 drug-related cases with various police stations. The Detective Branch of police detained him on Monday,” said Abdul Mannan Mia, superintendent of police in Naogaon.

“A DB police team conducted a raid to recover drugs with Aurangzeb in tow around 3am on Tuesday. When police arrived on the Deluabari-Choubaria road near Bakapur Bridge, the accomplices of Aurangzeb opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Aurangzeb received bullet wounds during the exchange of fire.”

Three police personnel were also injured in the gunfight and they have been admitted to the Naogaon Sadar Hospital, Mannan said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BNP leader Gayeshwar hospitalised

Man dies in Naogaon ‘gunfight’

15 die as trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal

ACC opens probe against Enayet

Special courts to settle drug cases

File Photo

HC upholds death to 5 JMB men

China returnee referred to Dhaka hospital

HC outlaws gambling

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.