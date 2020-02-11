BNP leader Gayeshwar hospitalised with ‘throat problems’

“He is struggling to speak and so he checked himself into Dhanmondi’s Anwer Khan Modern Hospital,” KM Aminul Islam, co-organising secretary of Jubo Dal, told bdnews24.com.

He is under the care of Prof Abdus Sarkar Khan, said Aminul.

Gayeshwar attended a meeting of the Standing Committee at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office Monday night. He got admitted to the hospital right after the meeting, Aminul said.