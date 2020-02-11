Home > Bangladesh

BNP leader Gayeshwar hospitalised with ‘throat problems’

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Feb 2020 01:36 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2020 01:36 PM BdST

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has been hospitalised with ‘throat problems’.

“He is struggling to speak and so he checked himself into Dhanmondi’s Anwer Khan Modern Hospital,” KM Aminul Islam, co-organising secretary of Jubo Dal, told bdnews24.com.

He is under the care of Prof Abdus Sarkar Khan, said Aminul.

Gayeshwar attended a meeting of the Standing Committee at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office Monday night. He got admitted to the hospital right after the meeting, Aminul said.

