15 dead, 62 rescued alive as trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal

The incident took place 10 kilometres northwest of St Martin’s Island on Tuesday morning.

Sixty-two people have been rescued alive, Lieutenant Commander Nayem ul Haque, chief of the Coastguard’s St Martin’s station, told bdnews24.com.

Women and children were among the dead.“Rescue efforts are ongoing. The naval ships are there with the members of the Coastguard,” Haque said.Coastguard officials believe that the Rohingyas were going to Malaysia illegally.However, they could not elaborate on the matter.