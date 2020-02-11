Home > Bangladesh

15 dead, 62 rescued alive as trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Feb 2020 10:13 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2020 12:41 PM BdST

At least 15 people have died after a trawler carrying Rohingyas capsized in the Bay of Bengal, according to the Bangladesh Coastguard.

The incident took place 10 kilometres northwest of St Martin’s Island on Tuesday morning.

Sixty-two people have been rescued alive, Lieutenant Commander Nayem ul Haque, chief of the Coastguard’s St Martin’s station, told bdnews24.com.

Women and children were among the dead.
 
“Rescue efforts are ongoing. The naval ships are there with the members of the Coastguard,” Haque said.   
 
Coastguard officials believe that the Rohingyas were going to Malaysia illegally.
 
However, they could not elaborate on the matter.

