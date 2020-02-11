15 dead, 62 rescued alive as trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2020 10:13 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2020 12:41 PM BdST
At least 15 people have died after a trawler carrying Rohingyas capsized in the Bay of Bengal, according to the Bangladesh Coastguard.
The incident took place 10 kilometres northwest of St Martin’s Island on Tuesday morning.
Sixty-two people have been rescued alive, Lieutenant Commander Nayem ul Haque, chief of the Coastguard’s St Martin’s station, told bdnews24.com.
File Photo
“Rescue efforts are ongoing. The naval ships are there with the members of the Coastguard,” Haque said.
Coastguard officials believe that the Rohingyas were going to Malaysia illegally.
However, they could not elaborate on the matter.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 15 dead, 62 rescued alive as trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal
- Foreign investments can help upskill Bangladesh’s workforce, says British envoy
- Govt plans to set up special courts to deal with drugs cases
- ACC probes ‘extortion’ allegation against transport leader Enayet
- China returnee to be transferred to Dhaka hospital from Rangpur
- HC upholds death penalty to five JMB activists in murder of lawyer Haider Hossain
- HC declares gambling illegal in Bangladesh
- Two teenage girls raped in Dhaka
- Two robbers killed in ‘shootouts’ in Cumilla, Cox’s Bazar
- Migrant worker in Singapore is first Bangladeshi coronavirus patient
Most Read
- Two teenage girls raped in Dhaka
- Bangladesh win their first World Cup, dethrone India to take U19 cricket crown
- HC declares gambling illegal in Bangladesh
- China returnee to be transferred to Dhaka hospital from Rangpur
- Joy, Shahadat feature in ICC U19 World Cup best XI captained by Akbar
- ACC probes ‘extortion’ allegation against transport leader Enayet
- HC upholds death penalty to five JMB activists in murder of lawyer Haider Hossain
- China reports record in daily deaths as it struggles to return to work
- Finance Minister Kamal responsible for ‘worst economic situation’, says Rizvi
- Govt raises salary of primary school assistant teachers