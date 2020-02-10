Two teenage girls raped in Dhaka

The incident occurred in Badda’s DIT Project area on Saturday night.

Afterwards, the victims were admitted to one-stop crisis centre of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

The families of the victims have started cases against three people in connection with the incident.

The two girls were out in the DIT project area on Saturday night, said Badda Police Station OC Parvez Islam.

“One of them was supposed to meet with her boyfriend. Later, the girls were stopped on their way back home by three men. They alleged that they were taken to a secluded place in the Project area and raped.”

Police have detained the boyfriend and are interrogating him, said OC Parvez.

Besides, efforts are underway to arrest the three criminals, he said.