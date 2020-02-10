Two robbers killed in ‘shootouts’ in Cumilla, Cox’s Bazar

Mazharul Islam, 35, was killed in a ‘shootout’ at 1.30 am on Monday in Burichang Upazila in Cumilla, said Md Mozammel Haque, chief of the local police station.

Mazharul, son of the late Moinuddin from Mashikada village in Debidwar Upazila, was accused of killing two traders while robbing them on the Cumilla highway.

A coconut trader was hacked to death while being robbed on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway few days ago, said OC Mozammel. Another textile trader was killed in similar circumstances on Saturday.

“Police could not arrest anyone after the murder of the coconut trader but arrested two suspects following the killing of the textile trader. Their accomplice Mazhar hacked the two traders to death,” said Mozammel citing details of the confession.

A team of police raided a neighbourhood in Burichang to arrest Mazhar. A group of robbers opened fire on the police when they arrived. Police retaliated in self-defence. A man was found shot after the robbers fled the scene, according to the police.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

Later, the police came to know that the dead man was Mazharul Islam who was named in four cases, including a robbery case. Police recovered firearms, the OC said.

Inspector Nityanandan and constables Shalkil and Waliur Rahman in Burichang Police Station were also injured in the raid, said police.

A Rohingya robber was killed in a separate ‘gunfight’ in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, according to the Rapid Action Battalion. It recovered firearms and ammunition from the scene.

The ‘shootout’ took place at Pashchim Leda Nurali Para in Heela Union on Sunday early morning, said RAB-15 Ramu battalion’s Teknaf Camp Commander Mirza Shahed Mahtab.

The dead man was Nurul Amin, son of Maktul Hossain.

Nurul Amin was the chief of a ‘robbery’ group. He came to Bangladesh from Myanmar around 25 years ago. He has been committing crimes from his residence in Nurali Para and was named in multiple cases.

A team of RAB conducted a drive, leading to a gunfight with the gang. At one point, Nurul Amin was found shot at the scene. He was taken to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Two RAB members were injured in the incident. RAB recovered two guns, bullets, 12 SIM cards and a mobile phone from the scene.