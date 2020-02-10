Home > Bangladesh

HC declares gambling illegal in Bangladesh

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Feb 2020 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2020 01:59 PM BdST

The High Court has declared gambling at 13 upscale clubs in Dhaka and in all other areas of the country illegal.

It also ordered law-enforcement agencies to seize any gambling equipment across the country.

The high court bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder handed down the verdict on Monday.

 

More to follow

