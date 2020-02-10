Govt plans to set up special courts to deal with drugs cases
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2020 06:59 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2020 07:01 PM BdST
The government has decided to establish special courts in all districts and metropolitan cities of Bangladesh to swiftly dispose of narcotics-related cases.
The decision was made during a cabinet meeting presided over by the prime minister at her office on Monday and it marks a departure from previous plans to set up a tribunal to deal with drug offences.
The cabinet accordingly approved amendments to 22 articles of the Narcotics Control Act to that end.
In the absence of an additional district judge in any district, a sessions judge is required to oversee trial proceedings in the drug tribunal in addition to his own duties. It falls upon additional district and sessions judges to settle such cases until a drug tribunal is formed.
"But due to administrative reasons, the authorities have not formed anti-drugs tribunals or conferred the responsibility of dealing with such cases on district or sessions judges till date," said Mujibur.
"As a result, there have been difficulties in penalising numerous of drug-related offences through trials. The number of cases is only growing and it has not been possible to bring the offenders to justice."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt plans to set up special courts to deal with drugs cases
- ACC probes ‘extortion’ allegation against transport leader Enayet
- China returnee to be transferred to Dhaka hospital from Rangpur
- HC upholds death penalty to five JMB activists in murder of lawyer Haider Hossain
- HC declares gambling illegal in Bangladesh
- Two teenage girls raped in Dhaka
- Two robbers killed in ‘shootouts’ in Cumilla, Cox’s Bazar
- Migrant worker in Singapore is first Bangladeshi coronavirus patient
- Radwan Mujib Siddiq visits Dhaka Art Summit
- Govt raises salary of primary school assistant teachers
Most Read
- Bangladesh win their first World Cup, dethrone India to take U19 cricket crown
- China's coronavirus deaths surpass SARS as country plans halting return to work
- Migrant worker in Singapore is first Bangladeshi coronavirus patient
- Govt plans to float shares of 4 state-owned banks by September: finance minister
- U19 WC final: Avishek, Shoriful help Bangladesh restrict India to 177
- Govt raises salary of primary school assistant teachers
- Hamid, Hasina lead nation to congratulate World Cup-winning U19 team
- HC declares gambling illegal in Bangladesh
- Two teenage girls raped in Dhaka
- Coronavirus epidemic reaches bleak milestone, exceeding SARS toll