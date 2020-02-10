China returnee to be transferred to Dhaka hospital from Rangpur

Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of IEDCR, confirmed the matter on Monday.

There are no symptoms of coronavirus in his body, said Dr Sabrina.

“He has kidney problems. He is being taken to Dhaka as an extra precaution since he has arrived from China.”

The 30-year-old Bangladeshi student landed in Dhaka on Sunday morning.

The man was admitted to Rangpur hospital after he suffered from ‘shortness of breath and vomiting,’ Debendranath, chief of Rangpur Medical College Hospital medicine division, told bdnews24.com.

The patient is being kept in ‘isolation,’ he said.

Efforts are underway to send the student to Dhaka’s Kurmitola General Hospital, said hospital medicine division Assistant Professor Narayan Chandra.

Previously, another China returnee was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. But the patient did not show any symptoms of coronavirus, according to IEDCR.