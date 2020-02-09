Radwan Mujib Siddiq visits Dhaka Art Summit
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2020 08:38 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 08:38 PM BdST
Bangabandhu’s grandson and a trustee of the Centre for Research and Information or CRI, Radwan Mujib Siddiq has visited the Dhaka Art Summit.
He checked many of the exhibits and paintings at the art summit organised by the National Academy of Art in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, the CRI said in a statement to the media.
The academy and the government’s ICT Division assisted the organisers in holding the exhibition - “Lighting the Fire of Freedom” – to mark Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations, according to CRI Executive Director Sabbir Bin Shams.
It is the fifth edition of the summit after it was launched in 2012.
