Radwan Mujib Siddiq visits Dhaka Art Summit

He checked many of the exhibits and paintings at the art summit organised by the National Academy of Art in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, the CRI said in a statement to the media.

On the first floor of the summit venue, the National Gallery of Art, an exhibition has been organised on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under the supervision of CRI, the Awami League’s research wing.

The academy and the government’s ICT Division assisted the organisers in holding the exhibition - “Lighting the Fire of Freedom” – to mark Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations, according to CRI Executive Director Sabbir Bin Shams.

Radwan directly advised the CRI on the supervision of the exhibition. Another trustee, Nasrul Hamid Bipu, advised the Centre on design and content.

It is the fifth edition of the summit after it was launched in 2012.