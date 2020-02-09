Home > Bangladesh

Local Awami League leader found dead with throat slit in Noakhali

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Feb 2020 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 01:13 PM BdST

Police have recovered the body of a local Awami League leader, presumed murdered, with his throat slashed in Noakhali’s Companiganj Upazila.

The dead man, identified as Md Sohrab Hossain, 40, was attacked in a house near his residence in Char Amzad at 12:30am on Sunday. He was a former president of the Companiganj Awami League's Char Elahi Union Ward No. 6 unit.

Sohrab went to the home of one 'Bahar' in Char Amzad to conduct business around 12am, according to Char Elahi Union Parishad Chairman Abdur Razzak.

“About 15 masked men suddenly attacked them at the time. At one point, the assailants slashed Sohrab’s throat and indiscriminately attacked two others and fled the area.”

Police later recovered Sohrab’s body on Sunday morning and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital for an autopsy, said Companiganj Police Inspector (Investigation) Rabiul Hossain.

The injured are being treated at the Upazila Health Complex, said Rabiul, adding that the case is under investigation.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen says it would have been possible to evacuate the Bangladeshis from China if the government could manage a chartered Chinese plane.

Can’t bring back Bangladeshis from China now: minister

Crab exports hit by coronavirus scare

China returnee hospitalised in Rangpur

All travellers to undergo screening

File photo

PM returns home from Italy

Fire guts Banani slum

Photo: Faysal Ahmed Anik

Bangladeshis in Yichang appeal for exit

Hasina reaches Milan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.