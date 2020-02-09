Local Awami League leader found dead with throat slit in Noakhali
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2020 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 01:13 PM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a local Awami League leader, presumed murdered, with his throat slashed in Noakhali’s Companiganj Upazila.
The dead man, identified as Md Sohrab Hossain, 40, was attacked in a house near his residence in Char Amzad at 12:30am on Sunday. He was a former president of the Companiganj Awami League's Char Elahi Union Ward No. 6 unit.
Sohrab went to the home of one 'Bahar' in Char Amzad to conduct business around 12am, according to Char Elahi Union Parishad Chairman Abdur Razzak.
“About 15 masked men suddenly attacked them at the time. At one point, the assailants slashed Sohrab’s throat and indiscriminately attacked two others and fled the area.”
Police later recovered Sohrab’s body on Sunday morning and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital for an autopsy, said Companiganj Police Inspector (Investigation) Rabiul Hossain.
The injured are being treated at the Upazila Health Complex, said Rabiul, adding that the case is under investigation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Seven burnt in Dhaka steel mill accident
- Local Awami League leader found dead with throat slit in Noakhali
- Bangladesh scraps plans to evacuate 171 nationals from locked-down Chinese cities
- Bagerhat crab farmers left in the lurch as China bans imports amid coronavirus scare
- China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion
- Bangladesh to screen all inbound travellers amid coronavirus scare
- Hasina return to Dhaka after 4-day visit to Italy
- Fire destroys 200 shanties in slum in Dhaka's Banani
- Bangladeshi students in Yichang appeal for evacuation amid coronavirus lockdown
- Prime Minister Hasina arrives in Milan to cap Italy visit
Most Read
- New report on 138 coronavirus cases reveals disturbing details
- Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand's northeast
- China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion
- Bangladesh scraps plans to evacuate 171 nationals from locked-down Chinese cities
- Bangladesh to screen all inbound travellers amid coronavirus scare
- Bagerhat crab farmers left in the lurch as China bans imports amid coronavirus scare
- Taliban militant flees prison, claiming deal with Pakistani security forces
- Govt ‘paying the price’ for selling savings certificates with high interest rates
- What big business is saying about the coronavirus
- BNP sets freedom for Khaleda through protests as ‘only job’