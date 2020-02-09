Local Awami League leader found dead with throat slit in Noakhali

The dead man, identified as Md Sohrab Hossain, 40, was attacked in a house near his residence in Char Amzad at 12:30am on Sunday. He was a former president of the Companiganj Awami League's Char Elahi Union Ward No. 6 unit.

Sohrab went to the home of one 'Bahar' in Char Amzad to conduct business around 12am, according to Char Elahi Union Parishad Chairman Abdur Razzak.

“About 15 masked men suddenly attacked them at the time. At one point, the assailants slashed Sohrab’s throat and indiscriminately attacked two others and fled the area.”

Police later recovered Sohrab’s body on Sunday morning and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital for an autopsy, said Companiganj Police Inspector (Investigation) Rabiul Hossain.

The injured are being treated at the Upazila Health Complex, said Rabiul, adding that the case is under investigation.