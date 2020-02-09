Home > Bangladesh

Arrest warrant issued for DIG Mizanur’s wife, brother

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Feb 2020 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 03:43 PM BdST

A court has issued an arrest warrant against the wife and brother of disgraced former DIG Mizanur Rahman on charges of amassing illegal wealth and money laundering.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes issued the warrant on Sunday after accepting the charges against Mizanur’s wife Sohelia Anar Ratna alias Ratna Rahman, younger brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Dhaka Special Judge Court Four for trial, the court’s clerk Fayez Ahmed told bdnews24.com.

Anti-Corruption Commission Director Manjur Morshed filed the charges in the case on Jan 30. Mizanur and Mahmudul, who were also implicated in the case, are currently in jail.

On Jun 24 last year, the ACC started a case against the four following an investigation into allegations against them of acquiring wealth illegally.  

