Hasina return to Dhaka after 4-day visit to Italy

During the trip, the prime minister held bilateral talks with her Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte and met the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, in Vatican City.

The flight carrying Hasina and her entourage from Milan landed in Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8am on Saturday.

The Bangladesh leader kicked off the tour in the Italian capital of Rome on Tuesday by attending an reception organised by expatriate Bangladeshis at the Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel.

She inaugurated the Bangladesh Embassy’s Chancery Building at Via Dell'Antartide on Wednesday morning before holding a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Conte at his official residence Palazzo Chigi in the afternoon.

They agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation for economic development of the two countries. Later, she joined a dinner hosted by Bangladesh Ambassador Abdus Sobhan Sikder after a meeting with an Italian business delegation at the Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel.

Hasina then visited the Vatican to meet Pope Francis on Thursay. Her sister Sheikh Rehana and daughter Saima Wazed Hossain were also present in the meeting.

She later travelled to Milan to round off her trip.