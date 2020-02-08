China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion
Rangpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2020 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2020 03:24 PM BdST
A man who recently returned from China has been admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital or RMCH after displaying symptoms of the coronavirus.
Tasdid Hossain, 56, was admitted to the hospital's corona unit around 11am on Saturday, according to RMCH's Assistant Director (Administration) Abdul Mokaddem. But the hospital is yet to run the necessary tests on him.
"Tasdid doesn't have fever but he is showing symptoms of the coronavirus. He is feeling pain in his throat and chest and will undergo medical tests shortly," said Mokaddem.
According to some of Tasdid's family members, he suddenly fell ill on Saturday morning and was rushed to the hospital amid concerns over the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 700 people in China so far.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion
- Bangladesh to screen all inbound travellers amid coronavirus scare
- Hasina return to Dhaka after 4-day visit to Italy
- Fire destroys 200 shanties in slum in Dhaka's Banani
- Bangladeshi students in Yichang appeal for evacuation amid coronavirus lockdown
- Prime Minister Hasina arrives in Milan to cap Italy visit
- 11 China returnees test negative for coronavirus, says IEDCR
- Robbery suspect dies in Dinajpur ‘shootout’
- ACC sending team to Singapore to retrieve smuggled money
- Sheikh Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
Most Read
- Scientists question work suggesting pangolin coronavirus link
- Bangladeshi students in Yichang appeal for evacuation amid coronavirus lockdown
- Govt ‘paying the price’ for selling savings certificates with high interest rates
- 11 China returnees test negative for coronavirus, says IEDCR
- IS bride Shamima Begum loses first stage of appeal over citizenship
- Death of doctor who sounded coronavirus alarm sparks anger at government
- Iran Guards to disclose new information about US base attack: ISNA
- Turkish clothes makers see orders shifting from coronavirus-hit China
- Members of One Taka Meal share their story with Radwan Mujib Siddiq
- S Korea mass wedding attracts thousands despite virus fears