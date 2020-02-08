China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion

Tasdid Hossain, 56, was admitted to the hospital's corona unit around 11am on Saturday, according to RMCH's Assistant Director (Administration) Abdul Mokaddem. But the hospital is yet to run the necessary tests on him.

Tasdid, a native of Mirganj village in Nilphamari's Domar Upazila, came back home from China on Jan 29. He had since been living with his family in their village home.

"Tasdid doesn't have fever but he is showing symptoms of the coronavirus. He is feeling pain in his throat and chest and will undergo medical tests shortly," said Mokaddem.

According to some of Tasdid's family members, he suddenly fell ill on Saturday morning and was rushed to the hospital amid concerns over the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 700 people in China so far.