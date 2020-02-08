Home > Bangladesh

China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion

  Rangpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Feb 2020 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2020 03:24 PM BdST

A man who recently returned from China has been admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital or RMCH after displaying symptoms of the coronavirus.

Tasdid Hossain, 56, was admitted to the hospital's corona unit around 11am on Saturday, according to RMCH's Assistant Director (Administration) Abdul Mokaddem. But the hospital is yet to run the necessary tests on him.

Tasdid, a native of Mirganj village in Nilphamari's Domar Upazila, came back home from China on Jan 29. He had since been living with his family in their village home.

"Tasdid doesn't have fever but he is showing symptoms of the coronavirus. He is feeling pain in his throat and chest and will undergo medical tests shortly," said Mokaddem.

According to some of Tasdid's family members, he suddenly fell ill on Saturday morning and was rushed to the hospital amid concerns over the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 700 people in China so far.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

China returnee hospitalised in Rangpur

All travellers to undergo screening

File photo

PM returns home from Italy

Fire guts Banani slum

Photo: Faysal Ahmed Anik

Bangladeshis in Yichang appeal for exit

Hasina reaches Milan

11 China returnees test negative for coronavirus

Man dies in Dinajpur ‘shootout’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.