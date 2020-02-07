Home > Bangladesh

Prime Minister Hasina arrives in Milan to cap Italy visit

  Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Feb 2020 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2020 05:42 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Milan to round off her four-day official visit to Italy.
The Bangladesh leader travelled by train to Milan from Rome and reached the city at 4:30pm (local time) on Thursday.

She is staying at Excelsior Hotel Gallia and is scheduled to leave for Bangladesh later on Friday afternoon. 

Hasina arrived in the Italian capital on Tuesday afternoon at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

She inaugurated the Chancery Building of Bangladesh Embassy at Via Dell'Antartide on Wednesday morning and held bilateral talks with her Italian counterpart in the afternoon.

Afterwards, she joined the official lunch session.

She later met Pope Francis on Thursday morning.

