ACC sending team to Singapore to retrieve smuggled money

The national anti-graft watchdog’s Chairman Iqbal Mahmood disclosed the decision while inaugurating a day care centre for the children of the organisation’s staff at its headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday.



The commission took the step on Wednesday, Iqbal said.



“We are trying to bring back the suspects through the Interpol. We are thinking about sending a team on receiving plenty of information from different countries about money laundering,” said the ACC chairman.



“Our team will go to the courts of those countries with the orders of the courts here to have the money confiscated.



“It has already happened in Hong Kong. Our team will go to other countries as well. Initiatives will be taken to bring back the money, which is public property, smuggled out of the country,” he said.



Iqbal said the ACC would send a team to Singapore “soon” following information, including about Bangladeshis’ links to the casinos there.



“They will bring back the illegal or smuggled money. And we are going to knock the Interpol soon about the accused staying abroad,” he added.



‘CRACKDOWN ON GODFATHERS’



Iqbal said the ACC would also appoint 22 detectives in its district coordination office to identify the local “godfathers” and bring them to justice.



The ACC defines godfathers as “those running drugs business, terrorising people, grabbing government properties and making fortunes through illegal means, according to its chief.



“We will take tough action against them at the field level,” he said.