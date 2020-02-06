Wrong question papers will not affect examinees, says Dipu Moni
SSC examinees who received the wrong set of question papers from the old syllabus will not be affected by the debacle as the authorities has kept their sheets separately, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.
The incident would never have happened if the authority had arranged separate spaces for regular and irregular examinees to sit for the exams following a directive from the education board, she said.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Dipu Moni noted that there was a few problems regarding the distribution of question papers on the first day of the SSC tests.
“We kept the answer sheets separate and took necessary actions to ensure that the students don’t suffer."
More than 2 million students are taking part in this year's SSC and equivalent exams that began on Feb 3 and is set to end on Mar 5.
The board prepares separate question papers for those students as irregular examinees following the syllabus fixed for them.
The regular and irregular examinees are required to sit separately in the exam hall as per the board’s directive.
But hundreds of regular examinees answered questions meant for the irregular examinees in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Tangail, Barishal and some other parts of the country on the first day of SSC exam.
The SSC exams are being held in 52,000 exam centres across the country while the wrong question papers were distributed in 15 halls, said the education minister.
"The number may be small but why would this happen in even those 15 exam halls? The teacher in charge should distribute the question papers. The centre’s secretary, tag officer and police representative have to monitor the opening of the question paper package. Then the teachers should take out the question papers according to the set code. Even the examinees should notice it after the question paper is handed to them,” said Dipu Moni.
“There were lapses in each of these steps. The students may not notice it due to the pressures of the exam environment but others should have noticed. It is their responsibility.”
The authority has taken necessary steps to ensure that the wrong set of question papers are not distributed in any exam centre moving forward, the minister said.
