Sheikh Hasina meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2020 08:49 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 08:49 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has met the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, in Vatican City during her trip to Italy.
Her sister Sheikh Rehana and daughter Saima Wazed Hossain were also present in the meeting on Thursday.
Hasina and Pope Francis exchanged greetings in the meeting, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media.
The pope had also met Hasina during his Dhaka visit in December, 2017.
The prime minister was scheduled to leave Rome for Milan later in the day and fly back home on Friday.
She inaugurated the Bangladesh Embassy’s Chancery Building at Via Dell'Antartide on Wednesday morning.
In the afternoon, she held a bilateral meeting with her Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte at his official residence Palazzo Chigi.
They agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation for economic development of the two countries.
Later, she joined a dinner hosted by Bangladesh Ambassador Abdus Sobhan Sikder after a meeting with an Italian business delegation at the Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel.
She arrived in Rome on Tuesday for the four-day official visit at the invitation of Conte.
