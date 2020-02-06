Home > Bangladesh

Four held with 9 gold bars at Chattogram airport

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Feb 2020 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 04:36 PM BdST

Customs officials have seized nine gold bars from four passengers at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The four were arrested during the search after they arrived at the airport from Dubai on a Bangladesh Biman flight around 10am on Thursday, said Riyadul Islam, deputy commissioner of customs.

A total of six gold bars were recovered from two passengers, two from one and a single bar from another passenger, Riyadul told bdnews24.com.

The gold bars, weighing around 1kg, are valued at Tk 6 million.

The process is underway to start a case over the matter, said Riyadul.

