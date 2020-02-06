Four held with 9 gold bars at Chattogram airport
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2020 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 04:36 PM BdST
Customs officials have seized nine gold bars from four passengers at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.
The four were arrested during the search after they arrived at the airport from Dubai on a Bangladesh Biman flight around 10am on Thursday, said Riyadul Islam, deputy commissioner of customs.
A total of six gold bars were recovered from two passengers, two from one and a single bar from another passenger, Riyadul told bdnews24.com.
The gold bars, weighing around 1kg, are valued at Tk 6 million.
The process is underway to start a case over the matter, said Riyadul.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Body of 6-year-old girl retrieved from Dhaka canal
- Three sentenced to death over killing of AL leader in Lakshmipur
- Bangladesh, Italy agree to strengthen cooperation as Hasina meets Conte in Rome
- RAB buries 370 litres of liquid cocaine found in edible oil barrels
- Extended holiday for Chinese workers may hamper Padma Bridge construction: Quader
- Five sentenced to death for killing child in Dinajpur
- Singer Mita Haque among 20 individuals to be honoured with Ekushey Padak
- 11 Bangladeshis dead along the border since Dec 25: BGB
- Zia, Ershad are not sons of the soil, says Hasina
- Robbery suspect dies in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Dhaka
Most Read
- Three businessmen from S Korea, Malaysia contract coronavirus after Singapore conference
- US Senate acquits Trump, ending historic trial
- Singer Mita Haque among 20 individuals to be honoured with Ekushey Padak
- Zia, Ershad are not sons of the soil, says Hasina
- WHO: ‘no known effective’ treatments for new coronavirus
- Foreign workers in Bangladesh dodge Tk 120bn in annual taxes: TIB
- Govt to use self-governed agencies’ surplus funds as Bill passes
- Trump-Pelosi showdown at US Congress turns brittle
- Bangladesh, Italy agree to strengthen cooperation as Hasina meets Conte in Rome
- Don’t get misled, panicked by coronavirus rumours on social media: IEDCR director