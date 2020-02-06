Four held with 9 gold bars at Chattogram airport

The four were arrested during the search after they arrived at the airport from Dubai on a Bangladesh Biman flight around 10am on Thursday, said Riyadul Islam, deputy commissioner of customs.

A total of six gold bars were recovered from two passengers, two from one and a single bar from another passenger, Riyadul told bdnews24.com.

The gold bars, weighing around 1kg, are valued at Tk 6 million.

The process is underway to start a case over the matter, said Riyadul.