Body of 6-year-old girl retrieved from Dhaka canal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2020 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 03:28 PM BdST
Fire service and civil defence divers have recovered the body of a 6-year-old girl, five after she drowned in the DND canal in Dhaka’s Kadamtoli.
The body of ‘Ashamoni’ was retrieved on Thursday from a pile of waste which had accumulated under the canal about 1km away from the scene of the tragedy, according to Ershad Hossain, an official at the fire service’s control room.
“Most of waste materials in the canal have been cleaned in the last four days. One of our divers found the body during a search operation there.”
More to follow
