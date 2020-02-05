Three die as pickup van hits truck in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2020 11:39 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 11:39 AM BdST
Three people have died after a pickup van hit a truck in Chattogram’s Sitakunda Upazila.
The incident occurred on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in South Bashbaria area of the Upazila on Wednesday morning, said Sitakunda Fire Service Station officer Tasharaf Hossain.
The dead men were aged between 30 and 50 years, said fire service officials, but the authorities could not immediately identify them.
The pickup van was heading towards Dhaka with spices from Chattogram, Tasharaf told bdnews24.com. The empty truck was running in front of the pickup van, he said.
“We believe that the pickup driver lost control of his vehicle while attempting to overtake the truck. The two vehicles subsequently ended up hitting the road divider. Three people died on the spot.”
Later, fire service workers recovered two bodies from the road and another from inside the pickup van, said Tasharaf.
