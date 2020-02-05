Singer Mita Haque among 20 individuals to be honoured with Ekushey Padak
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2020 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 05:37 PM BdST
The government has named 20 eminent persons, including renowned singer Mita Haque, for the Ekushey Padak, the second highest civilian award in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute will also be awarded this year.
The cultural affairs ministry published the names on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the awards to the recipients or their representatives at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Feb 20.
