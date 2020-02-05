Robbery suspect dies in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Dhaka
Published: 05 Feb 2020 12:05 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 12:05 PM BdST
A robbery suspect has died in a so-called shootout with Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, in Dhaka.
The incident occurred on the banks of the Turag River at 2:45am on Wednesday, according to ASP Md Kamruzzaman, acting company commander of RAB-1.
The dead man has been identified as 45-year-old Shahid Hossain alias ‘Kana Shahid’. He was a ‘notorious robber’ and was implicated in 20 cases, including murder and drug trafficking, with different police stations in Dhaka, said the RAB.
A RAB patrol team arrived in Beribadh after being tipped off about a ‘gang of miscreants preparing for a robbery’ in the area, said Kamruzzaman.
“A gunfight ensued for about 10 minutes and the assailants subsequently fled the scene. A bullet-ridden body of a man was found on the spot.”
The wounded suspect was subsequently rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Kamruzzaman.
RAB recovered four firearms and seven-rounds of bullets from the crime scene, he said.
