RAB buries 370 litres of liquid cocaine found in edible oil barrels

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Feb 2020 11:13 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 11:16 PM BdST

The authorities have buried 370 litres of liquid cocaine seized during a drive on Chattogram Port about five years ago.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Benazir Ahmed, director general of the Rapid Action Battalion, among others, attended the event at the RAB-7 headquarters in the port city’s Patenga on Wednesday. 

The minister praised the RAB, customs and others involved in the seizure of the haul believed to be destined for India.

The traffickers will get due punishment, he said. Most of the suspects have been identified and arrested, according to Kamal.

Officials suspect drug dealers of Bangladesh, India, the United Kingdom and Bolivia were involved in the smuggling under the cover of edible oil trade.

Both the domestic and foreign syndicates behind the haul have been traced, said Benazir. They will be charged in court soon, he added.

He also said the RAB was trying to have two of the Bangladeshi suspects living in the UK arrested through the Interpol.

The market price of the seized cocaine is about Tk 90 billion, Mashkur Rahman, an assistant director of RAB-7, told bdnews24.com.

The RAB destroyed the cocaine in the presence of representatives of all concerned agencies, including the Directorate of Narcotics Control and the Department of Environment following a court order.

The authorities found the cocaine in two barrels of a sunflower consignment from Uruguay in June, 2015.

