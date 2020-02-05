Home > Bangladesh

Hasina reaches Italy on four-day official visit

  Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, Rome,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Feb 2020 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 12:07 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached Italy on a four-day official trip at the invitation of her Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Abdus Sobhan Sikder received her when she arrived at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport from Dhaka at 4:30pm (local time) on Tuesday.

She was scheduled to attend an event organised by expatriate Bangladeshis at the Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel, where she is staying during the visit, in the evening.

She will inaugurate the Chancery Building of Bangladesh Embassy at Via Dell'Antartide area the next morning.

Hasina will hold bilateral talks with Conte on Wednesday afternoon and join the official lunch afterwards.

Three agreements are expected to be signed between Dhaka and Rome during the visit, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen had said earlier.

The proposed agreements include cultural exchanges, political discussions, and diplomatic cooperation.

“We consider this visit to be of high importance,” said Momen.

The prime minister will meet Pope Francis on Thursday morning. She will then set off for Milan the same day. The premier will fly back to Dhaka on Friday.

