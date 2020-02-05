Five sentenced to death for killing child in Dinajpur

Dinajpur District and Sessions Judge Sharif Uddin Ahmed passed the verdict around 4:30pm on Wednesday.

The child, Paras Saha, was killed after being abducted in 2015.

The convicts are Zillur Rahman, his brother Jewel Islam, Mamunur Rashid Mamun, Firoz Kabir and Bullet Mia, residents of Kadirnagar village in the upazila.

All of the convicts were present in the court when the verdict was delivered.

“The convicts abducted the child on Nov 1, 2015 and demanded ransom from his family. Police recovered Paras’s body a day later,” said Assistant Public Prosecutor Mehbub Hassan Litan Chowdhury.



Following the incident, Paras’s father Keshab Saha filed a case against five people with Ghoraghat Police Station.