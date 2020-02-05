Extended holiday for Chinese workers may hamper Padma Bridge construction: Quader

But their absence will not affect other projects such as the bus rapid transit and metrorail, he added.

The minister made the remarks at a media briefing following a meeting with the directors of ongoing projects on Wednesday.

"At least 77percent of the construction work on the Padma Bridge project is done. Twenty-three spans have been installed with 86 percent of main bridge already constructed," said the minister.

"At present, 980 Chinese nationals are working on the project with 332 of them currently on leave. Another 33 workers returned from holiday recently, among whom, eight were released from quarantine. The others are still under observation.”

Quader, however, believes that the work on the infrastructural projects in the country will not be hindered if the coronavirus outbreak eases up in the next two months.

"It will only be affected only if the holidays are extended. They (Chinese workers) went back home for the Chinese new year. Span no. 14 of the Padma Bridge will be installed on Feb 10. Progress of the project will not be affected in next two months," he said.

"The problem is that our contractors won't be able to provide substitute workers after that. We can only manage for two months," Quader added.

Among all the mega projects currently underway in the country, the Padma Bridge has made the most progress with the government expecting all its spans to be installed by July, according to the minister.

Construction of Mawa and Jajira approach road at both ends of the bridge has also been completed, the minister said.

Chinese contractor China Railway Major Bridge Engineer Group is primarily overseeing the construction of the Padma Bridge. Sinohydro Corporation, another Chinese firm, is conducting the river training work for the project.