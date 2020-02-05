Home > Bangladesh

11 Bangladeshis dead along the border since Dec 25: BGB

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Feb 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 02:53 PM BdST

At least 11 Bangladeshi nationals have died along the border with India since Dec 25 last year, said the Border Guards Bangladesh.

BGB Director Lt Col Syed Ashiqur Rahman disclosed the information at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The BGB has taken necessary steps to prevent such occurrences, he said.

The border protection force also confiscated smuggled goods and drugs worth Tk 970 million in the last month, according to Ashiqur.

The confiscated drugs include 723,685 yaba pills, 40,741 bottles of banned cough syrup Phensedyl and liquor, cannabis, heroin as well as other injectable narcotics.

It also seized 14.5 kg of gold, jewellery, cosmetics, clothing, sculptures, firearms, 21 trucks, 6 pick-ups, a private car, 11 auto-rickshaws and 54 motorcycles.

The BGB also detained 272 smugglers along with 38 Bangladeshi and two Indian for crossing the border illegally. Legal action was taken against them, he said.

