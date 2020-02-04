Home > Bangladesh

Two killed, ten wounded as bus hits tree in Rajshahi

Two people have died and another 10 are wounded after a bus hit a roadside tree in Rajshahi’s Tanore Upazila.

The incident took place in Buraburitola area of the upazila at 12:30pm on Tuesday, said Tanore Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Rakibul Hassan.

The dead men have been identified as Riaz Uddin, 55, and Habibur Rahman, 45.

The bus carrying passengers from Rajshahi was heading towards Tanore Upazila’s Mundamala, said Inspector Rakibul. On the way, the bus lost control and hit a roadside palm tree, he said.

 “The bus overturned and two people were killed.”

Six of the wounded were taken to Upazila Health Complex and the rest were given primary treatment, Rakibul said.

