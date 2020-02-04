Home > Bangladesh

Suspected Rohingya robber dies in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Cox’s Bazar

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Feb 2020 12:40 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 12:40 PM BdST

A suspected Rohingya robber has been killed in an alleged shootout with RAB in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila.

The shootout took place near Nayapara Rohingya camp in upazila’s Hnila Union in the early hours of Tuesday, said Lt Col Mirza Shahed Mahtab, company commander of Teknaf RAB-15 team.

The dead man has been identified as Mohammad Ilias, 40, a resident of Rohingya camp number 26 in Teknaf.

Ilias was a member of a bandit gang, according to the RAB.

 “A RAB team raided the camp to arrest Jakir Hossain, who is also a member of the same bandit gang. As soon as they arrived at the scene, the criminals opened fire on RAB personnel forcing them to retaliate,” Shahed said.

“At one point, bullet-ridden body of Ilias was found lying on the spot. He was rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the doctors on duty declared him dead.”

Three RAB personnel were also injured in the incident and they have been admitted to the hospital, Shahed said, adding that two firearms and four bullets were recovered from the scene.

