Suspected Rohingya robber dies in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2020 12:40 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 12:40 PM BdST
A suspected Rohingya robber has been killed in an alleged shootout with RAB in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila.
The shootout took place near Nayapara Rohingya camp in upazila’s Hnila Union in the early hours of Tuesday, said Lt Col Mirza Shahed Mahtab, company commander of Teknaf RAB-15 team.
The dead man has been identified as Mohammad Ilias, 40, a resident of Rohingya camp number 26 in Teknaf.
Ilias was a member of a bandit gang, according to the RAB.
“A RAB team raided the camp to arrest Jakir Hossain, who is also a member of the same bandit gang. As soon as they arrived at the scene, the criminals opened fire on RAB personnel forcing them to retaliate,” Shahed said.
“At one point, bullet-ridden body of Ilias was found lying on the spot. He was rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the doctors on duty declared him dead.”
Three RAB personnel were also injured in the incident and they have been admitted to the hospital, Shahed said, adding that two firearms and four bullets were recovered from the scene.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two killed, ten wounded as bus hits tree in Rajshahi
- Suspected Rohingya robber dies in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Cox’s Bazar
- Hasina flies to Italy on a four-day official trip
- Biman pilots, who flew to Wuhan, barred entry into other countries
- Dhaka trade fair to continue until Feb 6
- Eight China returnees test negative for coronavirus, says IEDCR
- Indictment hearing in Gatco graft case deferred by one month
- High Court rules on discriminatory foetal gender test
- Three die in road accidents in Bogura
- Admittance cards for public exams to be issued early enough, says Dipu Moni
Most Read
- BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
- Biman pilots, who flew to Wuhan, barred entry into other countries
- Mask prices surge in Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- Dhaka trade fair to continue until Feb 6
- High Court rules on discriminatory foetal gender test
- Dhaka mayors-elect Atiqul, Taposh likely to wait for over three months to take charge
- BTRC to appoint administrators to Grameenpone over pay disputed audit claim
- Eight China returnees test negative for coronavirus, says IEDCR
- Virus pummels Wuhan, a city short of supplies and overwhelmed
- China virus death toll posts grim record rise, passes 400