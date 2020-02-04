Hasina flies to Italy on a four-day official trip
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2020 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 12:20 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left for Italy on a four-day official trip at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
She departed on a VVIP flight of Bangladesh Biman from Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport at 9:45am on Tuesday.
Hasina is scheduled to arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport at 4pm (local time) and will be greeted by Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Abdus Sobhan Sikder. Afterwards, she will be taken to Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel in a motorcade.
In the evening, Hasina will attend an event organised by expatriate Bangladeshis at the hotel. She will inaugurate the Chancery Building of Bangladesh Embassy at Via Dell'Antartide area the next morning.
Hasina will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Giuseppe on Wednesday afternoon and will join the official lunch session afterwards.
Three agreements could be signed between Dhaka and Rome during Hasina’s visit, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said earlier.
The proposed agreements include cultural exchanges, political discussions, and diplomatic cooperation.
“We consider this visit to be of high importance,” said Momen.
Hasina will meet with Pope Francis on Thursday morning. She will then set off for Milan the same day. The premier will fly back to Dhaka on Friday.
