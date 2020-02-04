Home > Bangladesh

Councillor Shakhawat arrested over ‘attack’ on police 

  Senior Correspondent,   bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Feb 2020 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 05:31 PM BdST

Md Shakhawat Hossain, the newly-elected ward councillor in Dhaka North, has been arrested with alleged ties to an attack on police. 

The councillor, his son, and six others were arrested in Khilgaon on Monday, said Moshiur Rahman, chief of Khilgaon Police Station. 
 
Shakhawat, the Awami League-backed councillor of ward No. 23, won the Feb 1 election with the ‘radio’ symbol.   
 
“Councillor Shakhawat and his supporters had a fight with the Special Branch Sub-Inspector Abdul Majid in front of Khilgaon Pallima Club around 8 pm on Monday,” Moshiur said.  
 
Later, SI Majid filed a case against Shakhawat and seven others, including some unidentified people for obstructing officials from performing their duties and attacking them. 
 
The arrestees have been produced before the court without any request for remand, Moshiur said.

