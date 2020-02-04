BRTA introduces fitness certificates for two years

A circular was published on Jan 5, BRTA Director Lokman Hossain Mollah told bdnews24.com.

“It took some time to upgrade the relevant software to accommodate the change,” he said.

According to the circular, the government will issue five-year fitness certificates for new cars, Jeeps and microbuses with options for renewal every two years.

Earlier, the owners had to renew the fitness certificates for the vehicles every year.