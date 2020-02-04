Home > Bangladesh

BRTA introduces fitness certificates for two years

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Feb 2020 03:25 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2020 03:25 PM BdST

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has introduced a system allowing people to renew fitness certificates for vehicles, including cars and microbuses, every two years.

A circular was published on Jan 5, BRTA Director Lokman Hossain Mollah told bdnews24.com.

“It took some time to upgrade the relevant software to accommodate the change,” he said.

According to the circular, the government will issue five-year fitness certificates for new cars, Jeeps and microbuses with options for renewal every two years.

Earlier, the owners had to renew the fitness certificates for the vehicles every year.

